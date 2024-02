By Cody Campbell, photo editor

After a long winter break, Towson University’s campus is once again thriving and bustling with fresh faces.

The spring 2024 semester began Monday, Jan. 29. Students have until Feb. 6 to add or drop courses, and to downgrade their meal plans.

As the spring semester begins, Tigers emerge from hibernation to resume their academic lives. (Cody Campbell/The Towerlight)

Emane and Petra, both class of ’25, pose for a photo while working hard in the University Union to encourage students to improve their meal plans — with the added bonus of Chick-fil-a gear. (Cody Campbell/The Towerlight)

Jason Cliff, class of ’25, jokes around with peers in the Liberal Arts Cafe. (Cody Campbell/The Towerlight)

A student poses for a photo outside the Union on the first day of classes. (Cody Campbell/The Towerlight)