PHOTOS: Towson dove in and swam to victory against Howard University

The Tiger’s swim & dive beat the Bison, with the women’s team earning a final score of 174-67 and the men winning 152-91.

The Tigers and the Bison starting their 100-meter backstroke race. The meet was at the Burdick pool at Towson University’s Burdick Hall in Towson, MD, on Wednesday, January 15th, 2025.

Towson’s diver, Lily Bermudez, performs her dive on the low boards. The meet was at Towson University’s Burdick Pool at Burdick Hall in Towson, MD, on January 15th, 2025.

Towson’s swimmer Blakely Dean swimming in one of the many butterfly races. The meet was at Towson’s Burdick pool at Towson University’s Burdick Hall on January 15th, 2025, in Towson, MD.

Towson’s Diver Grady Gardener performing one of his dives in the meet against Howard. The meet was at Towson’s Burdick Pool at Towson University’s Burdick Hall in Towson, MD, on January 15th, 2025.