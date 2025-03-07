PHOTOS: Towson Gymnastics Jump for Joy!

This past Tuesday, the Tigers won the Chellie Calloway Invitational with a score of 196.400, beating West Virginia University, George Washington University, and the Univerity of Pennsylvania.

Towson graduate gymnast Isabella Decroo performing on the floor. The meet was Tuesday, March 4th, 2025, at Towson’s Univeristy Arena in Towson, MD. (The Towerlight/Jonah Tannas Jacobson).

Towson’s star junior, Isabella Minervini, is preparing to perform her routine on the bar. The meeting was Tuesday, March 4th, 2025, in Towson, MD, at Towson’s Towson University Arena. (The Towerlight/Jonah Tannas Jacobson).

Towson’s senior veteran, Clara Hong, smiling as she sticks her landing on the beam. The meet was at Towson’s Towson University Arena on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025, in Towson, MD. (The Towerlight_Jonah Tannas Jacobson).

The tigers celebrating their victorious performance, specifically junior Celia Trotter. The meet was at Towson’s Towson University arena in Towson, MD, on March 4th, 2025. (The Towerlight/Jonah Tannas Jacobson).