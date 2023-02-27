Carolin Harvey/The Towerlight
PHOTOS: Towson Student Jazz Combo performs in Cook lobby

The Towson University Student Jazz Combo performed a Noontime Jazz session in the Albert S. Cook Library’s third floor lobby on Feb. 21, 2023. Several TU community members stopped by to witness the performance. (Carolin Harvey/The Towerlight)
Members include: Riley Young, drummer (Towson graduate), Scott Nowaskey, bassist (Towson graduate), William Porter, saxophonist (Towson senior), and Nick Larson, guitarist (Towson senior). The Division Leader and Associate Professor in the Jazz Department, Jason Rigby, arranged for the quartet to play on Tuesdays once a month in the Cook Library lobby. (Maggie Jones/The Towerlight)
 This month’s performance featured jazz standards from Black composers in honor of Black History Month: William Porter, saxophonist, and Nick Larson, guitarist. (Carolin Harvey/The Towerlight)
cott Nowaskey, bassist, and William Porter, saxophonist, perform jazz standards in the Cook Library third floor lobby on Feb. 21. (Maggie Jones/The Towerlight)

Drummer, Riley Young, mid-performance during Noontime Jazz’s feature of music from Black composers. (Carolin Harvey/The Towerlight)

Noontime Jazz continues on Tues., Mar. 28 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Cook Library lobby. They will be performing selections from female composers in acknowledgement of Women’s History Month. (Maggie Jones/The Towerlight)
