PHOTOS: Towson Student Jazz Combo performs in Cook lobby
February 26, 2023
February 26, 2023
Towson Women’s Basketball upsets No. 2 NC A&T to move into third place in CAA
February 25, 2023
February 25, 2023
Towson Turning Point to remain on campus after securing faculty adviser
February 24, 2023
February 24, 2023
Chartwells begins growing herbs, leafy greens in West Village in sustainability effort
February 23, 2023
February 23, 2023
‘I think our group is battle tested’: Towson Men’s Basketball gears up for toughest stretch of their season
February 23, 2023
February 23, 2023
County Executive, Police host safety walk in response to Uptown crime
February 23, 2023
February 23, 2023
Gardner named CAA Pitcher of the Week after debut with Towson Softball
February 21, 2023
February 21, 2023
Towson Turning Point must find a new adviser to avoid losing club status
February 21, 2023
February 22, 2023
17-year-old killed in Uptown shooting
February 20, 2023
February 21, 2023
PHOTOS: Towson Student Jazz Combo performs in Cook lobby
Editor in Chief
February 26, 2023
February 26, 2023
The Towson University Student Jazz Combo performed a Noontime Jazz session in the Albert S. Cook Library’s third floor lobby on Feb. 21, 2023. Several TU community members stopped by to witness the performance. (Carolin Harvey/The Towerlight)
Members include: Riley Young, drummer (Towson graduate), Scott Nowaskey, bassist (Towson graduate), William Porter, saxophonist (Towson senior), and Nick Larson, guitarist (Towson senior). The Division Leader and Associate Professor in the Jazz Department, Jason Rigby, arranged for the quartet to play on Tuesdays once a month in the Cook Library lobby. (Maggie Jones/The Towerlight)
This month’s performance featured jazz standards from Black composers in honor of Black History Month: William Porter, saxophonist, and Nick Larson, guitarist. (Carolin Harvey/The Towerlight)
cott Nowaskey, bassist, and William Porter, saxophonist, perform jazz standards in the Cook Library third floor lobby on Feb. 21. (Maggie Jones/The Towerlight)
Drummer, Riley Young, mid-performance during Noontime Jazz’s feature of music from Black composers. (Carolin Harvey/The Towerlight)
Noontime Jazz continues on Tues., Mar. 28 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Cook Library lobby. They will be performing selections from female composers in acknowledgement of Women’s History Month. (Maggie Jones/The Towerlight)
