PHOTOS: TigerFest 2025 at Towson University

This past week, from Monday, March 31st, 2025, to Friday, April 4th, 2025, Towson University and its students celebrated its spring semester with its annual Tigerfest Celebration.

Towson students enjoying the fun at the Tigerfest concert. The concert was held in Towson University’s TU arena in Towson, MD, on Friday, April 4th, 2025. The Towerlight/Derek Pedraza.

Towson students lining up for the fun of the Bounce event, the start of Tigerfest Week. The bounce was held near the liberal arts building on Towson University’s campus on Monday, March 31st, 2025, in Towson, MD. The Towerlight/Theresa Pratt.

Shirts of the supposed-to-be Tigerfest concert performer, NLE Choppa, and JT, who would perform for the concert. The shirts were given out at Towson’s Bounce event on March 31st, 2025, in Towson, MD, at Towson University. The Towerlight/Theresa Pratt.

On the second day of the Tigerfest week, Camp-CAB, the rock climbing wall is being set up for the students to climb. Camp CAB was on April 1st, 2025, at Towson University, near Towson’s Liberal Arts Building, on April 1st, 2025, in Towson, MD. The Towerlight/Theresa Pratt.

CAB members are serving the late-night brunch food to the Towson students. The late-night brunch was from 8-11 PM on April 2nd, 2025, in the Towson University Student Union in Towson, MD. The Towerlight/Theresa Pratt.

Towson students enjoying the final day of the Tigerfest week, The Tigerfest concert. The concert was held in Towson University’s TU arena in Towson, MD, on Friday, April 4th, 2025. The Towerlight/Derek Pedraza.