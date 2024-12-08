PHOTOS: Towson Women’s Basketball earns a much needed win over American University.

The Tigers beat American University with a final score of 89-62. Towson earned the victory as four tigers individually, Leye, Johnston, Jenkins, and Diakite, scored in the double digits, including Leye and Diakite, each earning double-doubles.

Towson’s sophomore forward, Anaiah Jenkins, going for a tough layup against the American defense. The game was in Towson, MD, at Towson’s TU Arena on Saturday, December 7th, 2024. Ersell Kizzie/The Towerlight.

Towson’s redshirt senior guard, number 7, Aminata Diakite, and Towson graduate forward, number 37, Deja Bristol, diving for a loose ball. Derek Pedraza/The Towerlight.

Towson’s star junior guard, India Johnston, dribbling the ball down the court toward American’s basket. Ersell Kizzie/The Towerlight.

The Towson Tigers celebrating a much-needed win against American University. Ersell Kizzie/The Towerlight.