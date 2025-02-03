PHOTOS: TU Gymnastics, Injured But Not Out.

Despite facing another injury early in their Towson Invitational competition, an already injured Towson Gymnastics team managed to come back and place second out of five teams in the meet this past Friday, January 31st, 2025, at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, MD.

Towson University’s senior gymnast, Clara Hong, being introduced during the introduction ceremony of the Towson Invitational. The competition was on Friday, January 31st, 2025, at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, MD. (The Towerlight/Kenny Storck JR)

Towson sophomore gymnast Chelsey Dennis completing a difficult move while performing her balance beam routine. The competition was on Friday, January 31st, 2025, at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, MD. (The Towerlight/Kenny Storck Jr

The team emotionally rallying after senior teammate Steph Macasu’s injury, deciding to continue the meeting and do it for Steph. The competition was on Friday, January 31st, 2025, at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, MD. (The Towerlight/Kenny Storck Jr)

Towson’s star junior gymnast, Isabella Minervini, performing her bars routine, which earned her a tie for first in the meet’s bar performance. The competition was on Friday, January 31st, 2025, at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, MD. (The Towerlight/Kenny Storck Jr

Towson’s gymnast, Carmella Calafati, performing her floor routine, the final event of the competition. The competition was on Friday, January 31st, 2025, at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, MD. (The Towerlight/Kenny Storck Jr)