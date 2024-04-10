Kenneth Storck/The Towerlight
Crime News

Police blotter: April 1 to April 8

Gabriel Donahue

By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief

Towson University Police 

April 1, 2024: A residential student was arrested after threatening another student with a knife at Marshall Hall. 

April 3, 2024: A non-Towson affiliate was charged with trespassing onto university property. 

April 3, 2024: Items were reported stolen from the Tiger Express employee-less store. At least one person was arrested. 

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct Six — Towson

April 1, 2024: A burglar stole property at the 6200 block of Charles Street. 

April 1, 2024: A burglar forced entry into a location at the 900 block of Taylor Avenue, but did not steal anything. 

April 7, 2024: A robber with a weapon stole from a victim at the 900 block of Taylor Avenue. 

April 8, 2024: Three robbers with weapons stole property from a victim at the 1800 block of Dalhousie Court.

