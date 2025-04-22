Police Blotter April 15 to April 21

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

April 14, 2025: A student was cited for trespassing on school property at Smith Hall.

April 15, 2025: A student hit a delivery robot with their car.

April 16, 2025: Two students stole a golf cart from the University Union that belonged to a contractor.

April 16, 2025: A campus security authority reported to TUPD of a stalking incident that involved verbal threats at Glen Tower B.

April 17, 2025: Two students stole a golf cart from the Union Garage that belonged to a contractor.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

April 11, 2025: A burglar broke into a Unit Block of Olympic Plaza and stole from the property.

April 13, 2025: A known suspect assaulted the victim at Block 1000 Halstead Road with a weapon.