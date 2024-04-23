Police blotter: April 16-April 22

By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief

Towson University Police

April 16, 2024: A faculty member assaulted another faculty member at Stephens Hall.

April 16, 2024: A staff member reported someone was trespassing.

April 17, 2024: A non-affiliate threatened another non-affiliate on university property.

April 18, 2024: A resident of Marshall Hall reported theft of personal property.

April 18, 2024: A residential student was cited for possession of a fake ID.

April 19, 2024: A residential student reported a robbery committed by a non-affiliate she had been dating.

April 20, 2024: A commuter student with a previous trespass notice reportedly trespassed again.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct Six — Towson

April 17, 2024: A burglar broke into a location at the 7000 block of Charles Street.

April 19, 2024: A burglar entered a location and stole property at the unit block of West Susquehanna Avenue.

April 20, 2024: Police apprehended an armed suspect who approached and threatened two victims at the 800 block of Dulaney Valley Road.

April 20, 2024: Police apprehended an armed suspect who threatened a victim at the 8800 block of Loch Raven Boulevard.

