Macy Dowla/The Towerlight
Crime News

Police blotter: April 16-April 22

Gabriel Donahue

By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief

Towson University Police 

April 16, 2024: A faculty member assaulted another faculty member at Stephens Hall. 

April 16, 2024: A staff member reported someone was trespassing. 

April 17, 2024: A non-affiliate threatened another non-affiliate on university property. 

April 18, 2024: A resident of Marshall Hall reported theft of personal property. 

April 18, 2024: A residential student was cited for possession of a fake ID. 

April 19, 2024: A residential student reported a robbery committed by a non-affiliate she had been dating. 

April 20, 2024: A commuter student with a previous trespass notice reportedly trespassed again. 

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct Six — Towson

April 17, 2024: A burglar broke into a location at the 7000 block of Charles Street. 

April 19, 2024: A burglar entered a location and stole property at the unit block of West Susquehanna Avenue. 

April 20, 2024: Police apprehended an armed suspect who approached and threatened two victims at the 800 block of Dulaney Valley Road. 

April 20, 2024: Police apprehended an armed suspect who threatened a victim at the 8800 block of Loch Raven Boulevard. 

Gabe Donahue has held numerous positions within The Towerlight. He started as a writer before becoming the News Editor, and now he serves as Editor-in-Chief.

In, , , , ,
Close

The Towerlight Today is our newsletter that comes out Monday-Friday during the semester.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.