Police Blotter: April 17-23
By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief
Towson University Police
April 18, 2023: A student in the Media Center reported unwanted contact from a non-university affiliate. TUPD lists the case as cleared by exceptional means.
Baltimore County Police Precinct six – Towson
April 16, 2023: A Gray Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the 1800 Block of Loch Shiel Road in Towson around 7:00 a.m., police said.
April 17, 2023: An armed robbery occurred around 11:00 p.m. in the 7600 Block of Osler Drive in Towson, police said.
April 18, 2023: A 2013 silver Kia Soul was stolen from the Unit Block of Burke Avenue in Towson.
April 18, 2023: A black Toyota Camry was stolen around 11:49 p.m. in the 6800 Block of Loch Raven Blvd in Towson.