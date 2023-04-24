Police Blotter: April 17-23

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University Police

April 18, 2023: A student in the Media Center reported unwanted contact from a non-university affiliate. TUPD lists the case as cleared by exceptional means.

Baltimore County Police Precinct six – Towson

April 16, 2023: A Gray Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the 1800 Block of Loch Shiel Road in Towson around 7:00 a.m., police said.

April 17, 2023: An armed robbery occurred around 11:00 p.m. in the 7600 Block of Osler Drive in Towson, police said.

April 18, 2023: A 2013 silver Kia Soul was stolen from the Unit Block of Burke Avenue in Towson.

April 18, 2023: A black Toyota Camry was stolen around 11:49 p.m. in the 6800 Block of Loch Raven Blvd in Towson.