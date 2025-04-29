Police Blotter April 22 to April 28

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

April 18, 2025: A supervisor at Smith Hall reported a trespassing.

April 21, 2025: Tools were stolen from a university maintenance vehicle, it’s alleged the tools were then used to steal a scooter.

April 21, 2025: A student lost their wallet at West Village Commons, when it was recovered the student found $30 was missing from the wallet.

April 21, 2025: A student reported a fondling incident that took place in November of 2024.

April 22, 2025: A student reported a harassment incident that took place in November of 2024.

April 23, 2025: A student reported a loud argument between four males outside The Den at PAWS.

April 23, 2025: A student reported being assaulted by his roommate at The Residences at 10 West. His roommate also damaged a monitor.

April 25, 2025: TUPD responded to a trespassing complaint at The Residences at 10 West, as a result a non-affiliate was cited for drug paraphernalia.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

April 19, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 400 Goucher Boulevard and stole various items.

April 22, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 8200 Bon Air Road and stole property.

April 23, 2025: An unknown suspect robbed the victim at Block 6300 Sherwood Road with a weapon.

April 23, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 1200 Taylor Avenue and stole various items.

April 25, 2025: A suspect robbed the victim at Block 6300 Sherwood Road with a weapon before fleeing, the suspect was arrested.

April 27, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 400 York Road and stole property.

This list is up-to-date as of 10:30 p.m. on April 28, 2025.