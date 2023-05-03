Police Blotter: April 26 to May 3

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University Police Department

April 26, 2023: A student within the College of Liberal Arts Building reported fraudulent charges on their credit card. Towson Police lists the case as suspended.

Baltimore County Police Department District Six–Towson

April 27, 2023: A 2005 white Chevrolet was stolen from the 8600 block of Pleasant Plains Road in Towson between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., police said. The suspect is unknown.

April 29, 2023: A damaged and stolen vehicle was recovered in the 200 block of Washington Ave. in Towson, police said.

April 29, 2023: A 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen from the 8400 block of Loch Raven Blvd. between 10:00 p.m. on April 28 and 11:30 a.m. on April 29, police said.

April 29, 2023: a first-degree burglary occurred between 6:30 p.m. on April 28 and 10:59 a.m. on April 29 in the 600 block of Bridgeman Terrace in Towson, police said. The unknown suspect stole property from the location.

May 1, 2023: A black 2015 Hyundai Sonata was stolen from the 600 block of Overbrook Road in Towson between 10:30 p.m. on April 30 and 3:30 a.m. on May 1, police said.

May 1, 2023: A person was robbed by an unknown suspect with a weapon in the 8100 block of Loch Raven Blvd. in Towson, police said.