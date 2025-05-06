Police Blotter April 29 to May 5

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

April 28, 2025: Seven students were cited for underage alcohol possession near Glen Woods.

May 1, 2025: A student received mis-directed mail and refused to return it.

May 2, 2025: TUPD was alerted that three college-aged males were trespassing near the Smith Hall construction site.

May 2, 2025: A non-affiliate was arrested for trespassing at Marshal Hall. The person had previously been issued a student conduct denial of access.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

None.

This list is up-to-date as of 8:40 p.m., May 5, 2025.