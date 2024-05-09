Police blotter: April 29 to May 6

By Sarah Sternhagen, editor-in-chief

Towson University Police

April 29, 2024: A contractor reported multiple instances of theft from the Tiger Express employee-less market.

May 1, 2024: A student reported a credit card theft at Cook Library.

May 3, 2024: A resident student committed an alcohol violation.

May 3, 2024: A student reported the theft of a motor scooter at Hawkins Hall.

May 6, 2024: A student reported a fraud incident at Barnes Hall.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct Six — Towson

April 29, 2024: Two burglars attempted to force entry into a location at the 1700 block of E. Joppa Road.

April 29, 2024: Burglars attempted entry into a building at the 1000 block of Cromwell Bridge Road.

April 30, 2024: Police arrested a person who committed first-degree assault at the 7000 block of Lachlan Circle.

May 5, 2024: An unknown burglar stole property from the 1300 block of Taylor Avenue.