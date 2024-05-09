Police blotter: April 29 to May 6
By Sarah Sternhagen, editor-in-chief
Towson University Police
April 29, 2024: A contractor reported multiple instances of theft from the Tiger Express employee-less market.
May 1, 2024: A student reported a credit card theft at Cook Library.
May 3, 2024: A resident student committed an alcohol violation.
May 3, 2024: A student reported the theft of a motor scooter at Hawkins Hall.
May 6, 2024: A student reported a fraud incident at Barnes Hall.
Baltimore County Police Department Precinct Six — Towson
April 29, 2024: Two burglars attempted to force entry into a location at the 1700 block of E. Joppa Road.
April 29, 2024: Burglars attempted entry into a building at the 1000 block of Cromwell Bridge Road.
April 30, 2024: Police arrested a person who committed first-degree assault at the 7000 block of Lachlan Circle.
May 5, 2024: An unknown burglar stole property from the 1300 block of Taylor Avenue.