Police Blotter April 8 to April 14

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

April 4, 2025: A student was involved in an altercation with a non-affiliate at TU Arena.

April 7, 2025: A Towson employee reported an attempted theft of a scooter from the bike rack by the College of Health Professions building.

April 7, 2025: A student used a fake ID as collateral to obtain their packages from Harriet Tubman House.

April 7, 2025: TUPD reported an unknown individual trespassing at Smith Hall.

April 8, 2025: A student reported receiving threatening phone calls and texts demanding money while they were on campus at Burdick Hall.

April 8, 2025: While in a brief relationship a student and a non-affiliate had a physical confrontation over belongings at Barnes Hall.

April 11, 2025: Family members had a physical confrontation in their dorm room at Prettyman Hall.

April 11, 2025: A student was taken to the hospital after having an averse reaction after eating cannabis gummies at Glen Tower C.

April 11, 2025: Two unidentified people trespassed at the Smith Hall construction site.

April 12, 2025: TUPD received an assault report between two students who were in the process of breaking up at Millennium Hall.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

April 8, 2025: An unknown suspect threatened the victim with a weapon at Providence Road and I-695 before fleeing.

April 9, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 8200 Bon Air Road.

April 9, 2025: A known suspect assaulted the victim with a weapon at Block 700 Bosley Avenue.

April 10, 2025: An unknown burglar broke into Block 500 Block Fairmount Avenue and stole various items.