Police blotter: Dec. 12 to Dec. 19

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University Police

Dec. 13, 2022: A bicycle residing in the rack outside of Barton House was damaged.

Dec. 14, 2022: TUPD was informed of an assault on Cross Campus Drive that occurred two weeks prior.

Baltimore County Police Precinct 6 — Towson

Dec. 11, 2022: A 2013 Mazda CX-5 was stolen from the 800 Block of Overbrook Road in Towson at approximately 3:43 a.m., police said. The suspect is unknown.

Dec. 14, 2022: A catalytic converter was stolen from a truck parked in the loading dock of a commercial building located in the 1300 Block of East Joppa Road in Towson, police said. The suspect is unknown.