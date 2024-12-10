Police Blotter Dec. 3 to Dec. 9

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Nov. 29, 2024: TUPD reported several harassing and threatening messages sent to TU faculty and staff.

Nov. 29, 2024: A non-affiliate reported the theft of their wallet and a fraud incident.

Dec. 2, 2024: Baltimore County Police notified TUPD that they received harassing and threatening phone calls concerning Towson University. An officer also received a threatening email.

Dec. 3, 2024: A contractor reported two thefts from Tiger Express Mart.

Dec. 3, 2024: Campus security referred a student to Student accountability for an alcohol violation at Harris Hall.

Dec. 3, 2024: Campus security referred three students to Student Accountability for an alcohol violation at Frederick Douglass House.

Dec. 5, 2024: Two resident students got into an argument at Newell Hall and one threatened to have the other assaulted.

Dec. 5, 2024: A contractor reported a theft from Tiger Express Mart.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

None

This list is up to date as of 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2024.