By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Dec. 9, 2024: An ABM worker reported damage to their car’s windshield at Burdick Hall.

Dec. 9, 2024: A contractor reported two thefts from the Tiger Express Mart.

Dec. 10, 2024: A contractor reported three thefts from the Tiger Express Mart.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

None

This list is up to date as of 7:00 p.m. on Dec 15, 2024.