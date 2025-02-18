Police Blotter Feb. 11 to Feb. 17

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Feb. 9, 2025: A student reported theft of items from the laundry room at Thurgood Marshall Hall.

Feb. 10, 2025: A student reported the theft of her headphones.

Feb. 11, 2025: A student reported receiving threatening messages from an unknown person saying that she owed money and it must be returned.

Feb. 13, 2025: A faculty member reported the theft of a tool from the Power Plant.

Feb. 13, 2025: A fraternity’s CFO reported misappropriated funds from the fraternity’s account.

Feb. 13, 2025: A student reported the theft of her electric scooter at Van Bokkelen Hall.

Feb. 17, 2025: A campus security authority reported a rape that occurred on Feb 12, 2025 at Barnes Hall.

Baltimore County Police Precinct 6 – Towson

Feb. 9, 2025: Multiple unknown burglars attempted to break into Block 900 Cromwell Bridge Road before fleeing.

Feb 9, 2025: An unknown suspect robbed the victim with a weapon at a Unit Block of Polaris Court.

Feb. 9, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 900 Beaverbank Circle and stole property.

Feb. 12, 2025: Multiple unknown suspects with an implied weapon attempted to rob the victim at Block 800 Dulaney Valley Road.

Feb. 12, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 700 York Road and was arrested.

This list is up-to-date as of 9 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2025.