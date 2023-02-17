Police blotter: Feb. 12 to Feb. 16

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University Police

Feb. 12, 2023: Two juveniles were found trespassing in the Towson Center.

Feb. 13, 2023: A case of extortion occurred after a demand for money was made after intimate photos were exchanged on social media.

Feb. 13, 2023: A resident in Barton House was assaulted by a dating partner.

Feb. 15, 2023: TUPD became aware of a rape that occurred on Jan. 28, 2023, at Ten West. The case is listed as suspended.

Baltimore County Police Precinct 6 – Towson

Feb. 12, 2023: A woman was stabbed several times and punched in the face at approximately 1:40 a.m. in the Unit block of Chesapeake Avenue in Towson, police said. The victim was in the car of the suspect.

Feb. 12, 2023: Two people broke into a car located in the 1000 Block of Pleasant Oaks Road in Parkville, police said. One suspect was apprehended.