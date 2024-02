By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief

Towson University Police

Feb. 11, 2024: A non-affiliate was arrested after trespassing onto university property.

Feb. 12, 2024: An employee reported damage to packages in front of the Post Office.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct Six — Towson

Feb. 14, 2024: Police arrested a burglar who stole property at the 1000 block of Taylor Avenue.

Related