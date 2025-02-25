Police Blotter Feb. 18 to Feb. 24

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Feb. 14, 2025: A student assaulted another student outside, before the assault a glass bottle was thrown at the door of the suspect, damaging the door.

Feb. 15, 2025: A non-affiliate reported vandalism to their vehicle in Parking Lot 14.

Feb. 15, 2025: A staff member reported a broken lock at the entrance to the Field House on Field 1, it was later discovered the lock was faulty and that no theft had occurred.

Feb. 17, 2025: A staff member reported a stolen radio from Hawkins Hall.

Feb. 17, 2025: A security authority reported a rape that occurred in Barnes Hall on Feb. 12.

Feb. 18, 2025: A student reported their iPod was stolen, it was later determined no crime had occurred.

Feb. 21, 2025: A student reproted a rape that occurred in a parking lot on campus.

Feb. 21, 2025: Two students were involved in an altercation at Frederick Douglass House.

Baltimore County Police Precinct 6 – Towson

Feb. 20, 2025: A group broke into and stole from Block 1700 E Joppa Road.

Feb. 21, 2025: A person robbed the victim at Block 8300 Pleasant Plains Road.

Feb. 21, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 8600 Lasalle Road.

Feb. 22, 2025: An unknown suspect attempted to rob the victim at Block 8100 Barksdale Road.

This list is up-to-date as of 9 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2025.