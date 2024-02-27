Police blotter: Feb. 18 to Feb. 26

By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief

Towson University Police

Feb. 18, 2024: A non-affiliate was arrested after trespassing into the Liberal Arts building overnight.

Feb. 19, 2024: A commuter student reported theft of personal property at Burdick Hall.

Feb. 19, 2024: A non-affiliate trespassed onto campus.

Feb. 20, 2024: A commuter student reported credit card fraud.

Feb. 22, 2024: A non-affiliate was arrested after trespassing on campus.

Feb. 23, 2024: A student robbed another student at Tubman House.

Feb. 24, 2024: A Tower C resident threatened another resident.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct Six — Towson

Feb. 19, 2024: A person was assaulted in the first degree at the 8100 block of Loch Raven Boulevard.

Feb. 22, 2024: A robbery occurred at the 900 block of Southerly Road. The robbers have not been identified, police say.

Feb. 23, 2024: A person was assaulted in the first degree at the 6800 block of Loch Raven Boulevard.