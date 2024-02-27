Police blotter: Feb. 18 to Feb. 26
By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief
Towson University Police
Feb. 18, 2024: A non-affiliate was arrested after trespassing into the Liberal Arts building overnight.
Feb. 19, 2024: A commuter student reported theft of personal property at Burdick Hall.
Feb. 19, 2024: A non-affiliate trespassed onto campus.
Feb. 20, 2024: A commuter student reported credit card fraud.
Feb. 22, 2024: A non-affiliate was arrested after trespassing on campus.
Feb. 23, 2024: A student robbed another student at Tubman House.
Feb. 24, 2024: A Tower C resident threatened another resident.
Baltimore County Police Department Precinct Six — Towson
Feb. 19, 2024: A person was assaulted in the first degree at the 8100 block of Loch Raven Boulevard.
Feb. 22, 2024: A robbery occurred at the 900 block of Southerly Road. The robbers have not been identified, police say.
Feb. 23, 2024: A person was assaulted in the first degree at the 6800 block of Loch Raven Boulevard.