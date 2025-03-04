Police Blotter Feb. 25 to March 3

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Feb. 25, 2025: Officers responded to a trespassing incident at Clara Barton House.

Feb. 26, 2025: A student reported the theft of their package from the postal area in the University Union.

Feb. 26, 2025: A faculty member reported graffiti in a bathroom in the Center for the Arts that contained hate speech.

Feb. 26, 2025: A student reported the theft of her headphones at Millenium Hall.

Feb. 27, 2025: A campus security reported a stalking incident that occurred during 2024.

Feb. 27, 2025: A student reported theft of her items from Burdick Hall, after an investigation it was determined no crime occurred.

Feb. 28, 2025: A student reported theft of his Amazon package at Harris Hall, another student is suspected of taking its contents.

Feb. 28, 2025: An unknown individual trespassed on a campus construction site.

March 2, 2025: A student was cited for trespassing school property at Towson Run Apartments.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Feb. 22, 2025: A suspect threatened the victim with a weapon at Block 8300 Edgedale Road before fleeing, the suspect was taken into custody.

Feb. 27, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 800 Fairway Drive and stole property.

This list is up-to-date as of 8:30 p.m. on March 3, 2025.