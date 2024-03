By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief

Towson University Police

Feb. 28, 2024: A resident student reported stolen car parts in the lot in front of Millenium Hall.

Feb. 29, 2024: TUPD became aware of a reported rape that occurred in Marshall Hall on Feb. 27. The police report is listed as “suspended.”

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct Six — Towson

Feb. 27, 2024: Police arrested two robbers on the unit block of Cedar Avenue.

