Police Blotter: Feb. 27 to March 2

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University Police

Feb. 28, 2023: TUPD arrested someone not affiliated with the university for Trespassing in the College of Health Professions.

Baltimore County Police Precinct Six — Towson

Feb. 28, 2023: A car was stolen from the Unit Block of Allegheny Avenue in Towson at approximately 12:37 a.m., police said. The unknown suspects arrived at the scene in a separate vehicle.

Feb. 28, 2023: A vehicle was stolen from the intersection of Cross Campus Drive and Osler Drive in Towson between 5:00 p.m. on Feb. 27 and 1:00 p.m. on Feb. 28, police said. The suspect is unknown.

March 1, 2023: A vehicle was stolen from the 6900 Block of Lachlan Circle in Towson between 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 and 8:00 a.m. on March 1, police said.

March 1, 2023: A vehicle was stolen from the Unit Block of Acorn Circle in Towson between 3:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.