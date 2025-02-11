Police Blotter Feb. 4 to Feb. 10

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Feb. 2, 2025: Security found two non-affiliates trespassing at Glen Tower B.

Feb. 3, 2025: A security authority reported a stalking incident that took place during 2024 at Burdick Field.

Feb. 3, 2025: A security authority reported a stalking incident that took place during 2024 at the Science Complex.

Feb. 3, 2025: A security authority reported a stalking incident that took place during 2024 at the Liberal Arts Building.

Feb. 3, 2025: A security authority reported an assault that took place during 2024 at Millennium Hall.

Feb. 3, 2025: A security authority reported an assault that took place during 2024 at Millennium Hall.

Feb. 3, 2025: A security authority reported a stalking incident that took place during 2024 at the Center for the Arts.

Feb. 3, 2025: A security authority reported a rape that took place during 2024.

Feb. 4, 2025: A security authority reported a rape that took place during 2024 at The Residences at Ten West

Feb. 5, 2025: A student reported the theft of their shoes from Towson Center.

Baltimore Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Feb. 3, 2025: Multiple suspects with a weapon robbed the victim at Lasalle Road and Goucher Boulevard.

Feb. 4, 2025: Multiple suspects robbed the victim at Block 1000 Winsford Road.

Feb. 4, 2025: Multiple suspects robbed the victim with an implied weapon at Block 800 Dulaney Valley Road.

Feb. 5, 2025: An unknown suspect assaulted the victim with a weapon at Block 900 York Road.