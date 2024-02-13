Macy Dowla/The Towerlight
Crime News

Police blotter: Feb. 5 to Feb. 12

Gabriel Donahue

By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief

Towson University Police 

Feb. 6, 2024: A resident of Marshall Hall reported theft of personal property. 

Feb. 6, 2024: A resident of Barton House reported a threat. TUPD lists the case as “cleared by exceptional means.”

Feb. 7, 2024: A staff member reported signs being stolen from outside the University Union. TUPD lists the case as “cleared by exceptional means.”

Feb. 8, 2024: A resident of Douglass House reported an assault between a resident and a non-affiliate. TUPD lists the case as “cleared by exceptional means.”

Feb. 8, 2024: A UStore staff member reported an incident of shoplifting. 

Feb. 9, 2024: Several resident students reported an assault between two resident students. 

Feb. 10, 2024: A Tubman House resident reported a threat and an incident of fraud. 

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct Six — Towson

Feb. 6, 2024: A victim was robbed at the 8600 block of Chestnut Oak Road. The unknown robber fled by foot, according to police. 

Feb. 7, 2024: A robbery occurred on the 900 block of Taylor Avenue. The robber had “an implied weapon,” police said.

