Police blotter: Jan. 15 to Jan. 22

By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief

Towson University Police

No reports during this timeframe.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct Six — Towson

Jan. 15, 2024: An unknown suspect with a weapon robbed a location on the 8100 block of Loch Raven Boulevard around 6 p.m.

Jan. 15, 2024: A second-degree burglary occurred on the 800 block of Dulaney Valley Road around 10 p.m. The unknown suspect fled on foot.

Jan. 15, 2024: A robbery occurred around 10:20 p.m. on the 6600 block of Glenbarr Court. The three unknown suspects fled in a vehicle.

Jan. 16, 2024: A second-degree burglary occurred on the 6000 block of Falls Road around 3:50 a.m. Three unknown suspects forced entry and stole property, then fled in a vehicle.

Jan. 17, 2024: A first-degree burglary occurred on the 1200 block of Overbrook Road at approximately 11:55 a.m. An unknown suspect fled in a vehicle after stealing property.

