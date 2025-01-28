Police Blotter Jan. 21 to Jan. 27
By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief
Towson University Police Department
Jan. 23, 2025: TUPD reported a non-affiliate trespassing on school property.
Jan. 23, 2025: A contracted security guard reported being assaulted at TU Arena.
Jan. 24, 2025: A shoplifting incident was reported at Tiger Express Mart.
Jan. 25, 2025: A staff member reported equipment theft from the Science Complex.
Jan. 27, 2025: Campus security referred a student at Ten West to Student Accountability for underage drinking.
Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson
Jan. 24, 2025: A burglar broke into a Unit Block on York Road, the suspect was apprehended.
Jan. 24, 2025: Multiple suspects robbed the victim at Block 6500 Loch Hill Road before fleeing.
This list is up to date as of 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2025.