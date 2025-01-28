Police Blotter Jan. 21 to Jan. 27

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Jan. 23, 2025: TUPD reported a non-affiliate trespassing on school property.

Jan. 23, 2025: A contracted security guard reported being assaulted at TU Arena.

Jan. 24, 2025: A shoplifting incident was reported at Tiger Express Mart.

Jan. 25, 2025: A staff member reported equipment theft from the Science Complex.

Jan. 27, 2025: Campus security referred a student at Ten West to Student Accountability for underage drinking.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Jan. 24, 2025: A burglar broke into a Unit Block on York Road, the suspect was apprehended.

Jan. 24, 2025: Multiple suspects robbed the victim at Block 6500 Loch Hill Road before fleeing.

This list is up to date as of 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2025.