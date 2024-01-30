Kenneth Storck/The Towerlight
Crime News

Police blotter: Jan. 22 to Jan. 29

Editor in Chief

By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief

Towson University Police 

No reports during this timeframe. 

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct Six — Towson

Jan. 23, 2024: Police responded to a report of first-degree assault on the 1200 block of Putty Hill Avenue. Two suspects were arrested, police said. 

Jan. 25, 2024: Five known suspects robbed an individual on Ruxview Court around 5:45 p.m. then fled in a vehicle. 

Jan. 25, 2024: Three individuals with a weapon robbed victims on the 900 block of Radcliffe Road around 2:25 a.m. The unknown robbers fled by foot, police said. 

