Police blotter: Jan. 22 to Jan. 29

By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief

Towson University Police

No reports during this timeframe.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct Six — Towson

Jan. 23, 2024: Police responded to a report of first-degree assault on the 1200 block of Putty Hill Avenue. Two suspects were arrested, police said.

Jan. 25, 2024: Five known suspects robbed an individual on Ruxview Court around 5:45 p.m. then fled in a vehicle.

Jan. 25, 2024: Three individuals with a weapon robbed victims on the 900 block of Radcliffe Road around 2:25 a.m. The unknown robbers fled by foot, police said.