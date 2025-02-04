Police Blotter Jan. 28 to Feb. 3

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Jan. 27, 2025: A non-affiliate trespassed in the University Union and was arrested, property that had been stolen in an earlier burglary was also recovered.

Jan. 27, 2025: A student sent disturbing messages to a faculty member.

Jan. 29, 2025: A contractor reported being harassed by a former employee.

Jan. 31, 2025: Campus security referred a student at Frederick Douglass House to Student Accountability for underage drinking.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Jan. 26, 2025: Multiple suspects robbed the victim with a weapon at a Unit Block at Dundas Court.

Jan. 28, 2025: Multiple suspects robbed the victim at Unit 6300 Sherwood Road.

Jan. 31, 2025: A burglar broke into and stole from Unit 1000 Litchfield Road.

This list is up to date as of 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2025.