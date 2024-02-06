Police blotter: Jan. 29 to Feb. 5
By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief
Towson University Police
Feb. 1, 2024: A commuter student reported their license plate was stolen in the Union Garage.
Feb. 2, 2024: Personal property was reportedly stolen from a non-university affiliate at the TU Arena.
Feb. 4, 2024: A non-university affiliate reportedly assaulted a commuter student within Barnes Hall.
Baltimore County Police Department Precinct Six — Towson
No reports during this timeframe.
Editor’s note: Additional reports within this timeframe may be added to the police logs after publication of this article.