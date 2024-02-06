Salim Addrey/The Towerlight
Crime News

Police blotter: Jan. 29 to Feb. 5

Gabriel Donahue

By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief

Towson University Police 

Feb. 1, 2024: A commuter student reported their license plate was stolen in the Union Garage. 

Feb. 2, 2024: Personal property was reportedly stolen from a non-university affiliate at the TU Arena. 

Feb. 4, 2024: A non-university affiliate reportedly assaulted a commuter student within Barnes Hall. 

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct Six — Towson

No reports during this timeframe. 

Editor’s note: Additional reports within this timeframe may be added to the police logs after publication of this article.

Gabe Donahue has held numerous positions within The Towerlight. He started as a writer before becoming the News Editor, and now he serves as Editor-in-Chief.

