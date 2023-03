By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University Police

March 17, 2023: An armed car-jacking occurred behind Millennium Hall around 2:53 a.m. An arrest has been made in the case.

March 18, 2023: A resident within Towson Run Apartments reported a theft.

March 21, 2023: Five non-university affiliated people were trespassing in the College of Health Professions.

March 23, 2022: Personal property within an unlocked locker was stolen from the Public Safety Building.