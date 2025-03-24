Police Blotter March 17 to March 24

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

March 18, 2025: A campus security authority referred a student to Student Accountability for underage drinking at the Residence Tower.

March 18, 2025: Graffiti was found on Glen Tower B’s stairwell.

March 21, 2025: A campus security authority referred two students to Student Accountability for underage drinking at Glen Tower B.

March 21, 2025: A campus security authority referred two students to Student Accountability for underage drinking at Clara Barton House.

March 21, 2025: A campus security authority referred two students to Student Accountability for underage drinking at Newell Hall.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

March 17, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 1700 Wentworth Avenue.

March 18, 2025: An unknown suspect attacked the victim with a weapon at Block 7700 Greenview Terrace and fled.

March, 19, 2025: A group of suspects attempted to rob the victim at Southerly Road and Dulaney Valley Road and were arrested.

March 19, 2025: An unknown suspect assaulted the victim at Block 6900 Donachie Road with a weapon.

March 21, 2025: Multiple unknown suspects robbed the victim at Block 6700 York Road.

March 22, 2025: An unknown suspect robbed the victim at Block 100 East Joppa Road.

This list is up-to-date as of 7:30 p.m. on March 24, 2025.