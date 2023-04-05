Police Blotter: March 29-April 5

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University Police

March 31, 2023: A student reported theft of personal property at Burdick Hall

Baltimore County Police Precinct Six — Towson

March 30, 2023: A third-degree burglary occurred in the Unit Block of Dunvale Road in Towson around 9:08 p.m., county police said. The suspect forced entry into the location and caused damage. They were located and arrested.

March 30, 2023: A first-degree assault occurred in the 8600 Block of Drumwood Road in Towson after a victim was assaulted by a weapon, police said. The suspect is unknown.

March 31, 2023: An unknown suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money from a location in the 1200 Block of East Joppa Road in Towson around 10:02 p.m., police said.

March 31, 2023: A Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from the 8800 Block of Loch Raven Blvd between 10:00 and 10:20 p.m., police said.

April 2, 2023: Two Hyundai vehicles were stolen from the 800 Block of York Road in Towson at 8:36 p.m., police said. One car has been recovered, and the suspect is unknown.

April 3, 2023: An armed suspect committed a robbery in the 100 Block of East Joppa Road in Towson, police said. The suspect was located and arrested.