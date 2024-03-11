Police blotter: March 3 to March 10

By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief

Towson University Police

March 5, 2024: A faculty member reported theft of personal property from the College of Liberal Arts building.

March 6, 2024: Staff members reported theft of power tools from Prettyman Hall.

March 7, 2024: A staff member reported damaged pipes in a University Union bathroom.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct Six — Towson

March 3, 2024: Two people committed a robbery at Shealy and Delaware Avenues. The robbers are unknown, police said.

March 4, 2024: Two people robbed victims with a weapon then ran away from the 800 block of Dulaney Valley Road. The robbers are unknown, police said.

March 5, 2024: Police arrested a person after they threatened someone using a weapon at the unit block of Solar Circle.

March 7, 2024: A person assaulted someone using a weapon at the 900 block of Kenilworth Drive.

