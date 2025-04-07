Police Blotter March 31 to April 7

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

April 1, 2025: A campus security authority reported a stalking incident.

April 1, 2025: A student reported a rape incident at Glen Tower B.

April 1, 2025: A student reported a fondling incident at Glen Tower B.

April 3, 2025: Two students had a verbal dispute that escalated into assault at Frederick Douglass House.

April 4, 2025: TUPD reported an unknown person trespassing on student property at Smith Hall.

April 4, 2025: A campus security authority reported a stalking incident at Towsontown Garage.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

March 27, 2025: A known suspect threatened the victim with a weapon at Block 800 Dulaney Valley Road.

March 28, 2025: The suspect assaulted the victim with a weapon at Block 6800 Loch Raven Boulevard and was arrested.

March 28, 2025: The suspect assaulted the victim with a weapon at Block 8700 Loch Raven Boulevard and was arrested.

March 31, 2025: A burglar broke into a Unit Block on W. Chesapeake Avenue.

March 31, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 800 Dulaney Valley Road and stole various items.

March 31, 2025: An unknown suspect robbed the victim at Block 800 Kenilworth Drive.

April 2, 2025: An unknown suspect assaulted the victim with a weapon at Block 6800 Loch Raven Boulevard.

April 4, 2025: An unknown suspect assaulted the victim with a weapon at Hillsway Avenue and Perring Parkway.

April 4, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 7600 Osler Drive and stole various items.

April 6, 2025: Multiple unknown suspects robbed the victim at Block 800 Dulaney Valley Road.