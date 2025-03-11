Police Blotter March 4 to March 10

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

March 2, 2025: A student reported the theft of their sweatshirt at Burdick Hall during a basketball game they were refereeing.

March 3, 2025: A student reported their TU Onecard had been used to make fraudulent food purchases.

March 4, 2025: A staff member reported graffiti in a bathroom stall at the Center for the Arts.

March 4, 2025: A theft was reported at the UStore in the University Union.

March 6, 2025: Two students had an altercation over a card game at Glen Tower C.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Feb. 27, 2025: A suspect assaulted the victim with a weapon at a Unit Block of Ensor Avenue.

March 3, 2025: Multiple suspects attempted to rob the victim at Glen Keith Boulevard and Pleasant Plains Road.

March 3, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 100 La Paix Lane and stole from the property, the suspect was arrested.

March 4, 2025: A suspect threatened the victim with a weapon at Block 7200 York Road and was arrested.

March 5, 2025: A group of suspects robbed the victim with a weapon at a Unit Block of Aigburth Road before fleeing.

March 7, 2025: A burglar broke into 800 Providence Road and stole several items.

March 9, 2025: Multiple unknown suspects robbed the victim at a Unit Block on East Joppa Road.