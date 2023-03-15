Police Blotter: March 7-March 14

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University Police

March 7, 2023: A student was cited for using another student’s One Card at Glen Dining Hall.

March 8, 2023: Someone at West Village Commons who is not affiliated with the university reported an on-campus rape. TUPD lists the incident as suspended.

March 8, 2023: Campus security within Glen Tower C reported an assault between dating partners.

March 8, 2023: A campus security official at Glen Tower C reported a rape that occurred on March 5, 2023. TUPD lists the incident as suspended.

March 9, 2023: A non-university affiliate reported damage to their property at Parking Lot 4.

March 10, 2023: A staff member at the Field House reported a stolen iPad.

March 11, 2023: A contractor at Millennium Hall reported the theft of their food.

Baltimore County Police District 6 — Towson

March 8, 2023: A 2020 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the Unit Block of Acorn Court in Towson between 11:00 p.m. on March 7 and 8:30 a.m. on March 8, police said. The vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run in the unit block of Aigburth Avenue. Police have arrested two suspects.

March 9, 2023: A known broke into a property located in the 8300 Block of Wyton Road in Towson, police said. The suspect stole property.

March 10, 2023: A Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the 7000 Block of Lachlan Circle in Towson, police said. The vehicle was later located.

March 11, 2023: A first-degree assault occurred in the 6300 Block of York Road in Towson, police said. An arrest has been made.

March 13, 2023: A vehicle was stolen in the 100 Block of Brandon Road in Towson around 11:24 a.m., police said.

March 13, 2023: An unknown suspect attempted to steal a red Kia Forte from the 300 Block of East Joppa Road in Towson between 2:00 p.m. on March 10 and 11:50 a.m. on March 13.