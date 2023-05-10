Police blotter: May 3 to May 10

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University Police

May 4, 2023: A parking staff member reported an assault by a student at the intersection of Osler Drive. Towson Police is investigating the case.

May 4, 2023: Two unknown individuals fought in the University Union. Towson Police is investigating the case.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct Six — Towson

May 3, 2023: A 2017 black Hyundai Sonata with Pennsylvania tags was stolen from the 6500 Block of Falkirck Road in Towson between 3:30 p.m. on May 2 and 6:22 a.m. on May 3, police said. The suspect is unknown.

May 4, 2023: Property was stolen from a location at 8200 La Salle Road in Towson, police said. The unknown suspect forced entry into the site.

May 4, 2023: Property was stolen from the Unit Block of Ecoway Court in Towson, police said. The suspect is unknown, and there were no signs of forced entry.

May 5, 2023: An unknown suspect committed an armed robbery at a location in the 1500 Block of East Joppa Road in Towson around 3:07 a.m., police said. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money.

May 5, 2023: A blue Mercedes-Benz SUV was stolen from the 800 Block of Kingston Road in Towson at approximately 5:05 a.m., police said. The suspect is unknown.

May 5, 2023: A 2012 black Volkswagen was stolen from the 200 Block of Regester Avenue in Towson between 10 p.m. on May 4 and 8:30 a.m. on May 5, police said. The suspect is unknown.

May 5, 2023: Items were stolen from a location in the Unit Block of Chesapeake Avenue in Towson around 10:04 a.m., police said. The unknown suspect made an unforced entry into the place.

May 8, 2023: A 2019 silver Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the 7000 Block of Lachlan Circle in Towson between 8:30 p.m. on May 7 and 7:30 p.m. on May 8, police said.