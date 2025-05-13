Police Blotter May 6 to May 12

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

May 3, 2025: Three non-affiliates ripped paper from a board in Millennium Hall.

May 6, 2025: A campus security authority reported a stalking and bias incident at Glen Tower B.

May 8, 2025: A staff member reported a bollard had been knocked down at Parking Lot 1.

May 11, 2025: Two students were referred to student conduct for underage drinking at Glen Tower C.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

May 4, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 500 Castle Drive and stole property. The suspect was later arrested.

May 5, 2025: A burglar broke into Block 1000 Taylor Avenue and stole various items.

May 6, 2025: A known suspect assaulted the victim with a weapon at Block 700 Bosley Avenue.

This list is up-to-date as of 9:20 p.m. on May 12, 2025.