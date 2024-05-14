Police blotter: May 6 to May 14

By Sarah Sternhagen, editor-in-chief

Towson University Police

May 8, 2024: A student reported money stolen from their wallet at Millenium Hall.

May 8, 2024: Two students had a physical altercation in Douglass House.

May 9, 2024: A staff member reported a stolen credit card.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct Six — Towson

May 9, 2024: Three people robbed a person at 1600 Yakona Road and fled by vehicle.

May 12, 2024: A person committed assault with a weapon and was arrested at 6600 Wycombe Way.