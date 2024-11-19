Police Blotter Nov. 12 to Nov. 18

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Nov. 7, 2024: A staff member reported vandalism in a West Village parking Garage elevator.

Nov. 8, 2024: Campus security referred two students to Student Accountability for alcohol violations in Glen Complex Tower C.

Nov. 9, 2024: A security guard reported being threatened by resident students and a non-affiliate.

Nov. 11, 2024: Staff reported damage to a Glen Complex Tower B floor one door, after investigation it was determined no crime occurred.

Nov. 13, 2024: A staff member reported telephone misuse, after investigation it was found no crime occurred.

Nov. 13, 2024: A commuter student reported the theft of their electric scooter.

Nov. 14, 2024: A student reported an incident of fraud.

Nov. 15, 2024: Two computer monitors were damaged at the Cyber Security Center.

Nov. 17, 2024: A resident student assaulted a student they lived with at the Residences at 10 West.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Nov. 9, 2024: A person robbed the victim with a weapon at Block 400 York Road before fleeing on foot.

Nov. 13, 2024: A person reported that on Nov. 8 two people robbed Block 900 York Road with an implied weapon before fleeing on foot.

Nov. 15, 2024: A burglar(s) broke into a location on Block 100 Yorkleigh Road.

Nov. 17, 2024: Two people committed assault against the victim with a weapon at a Unit Block of E. Chesapeake Avenue.

Nov. 17, 2024: A person assaulted the victim with a weapon at Block 8600 Loch Raven Boulevard.