Police Blotter Nov. 18 to Nov. 25

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Nov. 17, 2024: A student reported a threat and a bias incident at Newell Hall.

Nov. 19, 2024: A staff member reported an incident of telephone misuse.

Nov. 19, 2024: A student reported the theft of their AirPods.

Nov. 20, 2024: A student reported an incident of email misuse.

Nov. 20, 2024: A person reported a theft at the Tiger Express Mart.

Nov. 21, 2024: A student reported an assault by another student they were dating at the Residence Tower.

Nov. 21, 2024: Three thefts at the Tiger Express Mart that took place over the past weeks were reported.

Nov. 22, 2024: Two students underage drinking got into a physical altercation at Harris Hall and were referred to Student Conduct.

Nov. 25, 2024: Campus security reported a stalking incident that took place during 2023.

Baltimore County Police Precinct 6 – Towson

Nov. 18, 2024: A person robbed a victim at 800 Block Dulaney Valley Road and was arrested.

Nov. 18, 2024: A person reported a prior burglary at 500 Block Castle Drive.

Nov. 20, 2024: Officers responded to a burglary at 700 Block Dulaney Valley Road.

Nov. 20, 2024: A known suspect assaulted the victim at a Unit Block of Dowling Circle and fled.

Nov. 20, 2024: A known suspect assaulted the victim at a Unit Block of Dowling Circle.

Nov. 20, 2024: Several people with weapons robbed the victims at Block 6900 Donachie Road.

Nov. 23, 2024: A group of people assaulted the victim with a weapon at Taylor Avenue and Dalton Road before fleeing.

Nov. 23, 2024: A group robbed a victim at Block 800 Dulaney Valley Road before fleeing.