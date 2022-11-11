Police blotter: Nov. 2 to Nov. 11

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University Police

Nov. 2, 2022: Two students were involved in a physical confrontation at Union Garage.

Nov. 4, 2022: An elevator within the Residences at 10 West Burke Avenue were vandalized.

Nov. 5, 2022: TUPD is investigating a case of extortion after a demand for money was made after photos were exchanged via social media.

Nov. 7, 2022: A wall within Barnes Hall was vandalized.

Baltimore County Police Precinct 6 – Towson

Nov. 2, 2022: A commercial location in Uptown located in the 400 Block of York Road in Towson, was robbed at gunpoint. At 8:15 p.m., an unknown suspect entered the location and pointed a gun at an employee standing behind the cash register, police said. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing. Police reported no injuries.

Nov. 3, 2022: A residential location located in the Unit Block of Cuyler Road in Towson was burglarized. The victim returned to the residence at 8:00 p.m. to find their front door opened, police said. Jewelry and clothing was missing.

Nov. 5, 2022: A 2019 Polaris was stolen from a garage located in the 700 Block of York Road in Towson. Police do not have a suspect identified.Nov. 5, 2022: An electric bike was stolen from a residential garage located in the 6300 Block of Canter Way in Towson. The bike was stolen after the victim left the garage door open while they were outside doing yard work, police said.

Nov. 5, 2022: Money was stolen from a commercial location in the 900 Block of York Road in Towson after an unknown male forced entry into the building between 11:40 and 11:42 p.m., police said. The amount of money stole was not disclosed.

Nov. 7, 2022: Two unknown suspects committed an armed robbery in the 1000 Block of Taylor Avenue in Towson at 1:18 p.m., police said. The suspects fled on foot after stealing an undisclosed amount of money from the victim.

Nov. 9, 2022: Three Toyota Prius’s located in the 6900 block of Lachlan Circle in Towson had their catalytic converters stolen.

Nov. 9, 2022: A vehicle was stolen from a residential parking garage located in the 700 block of York Road in Towson.

Nov. 9, 2022: An Infiniti Q50 was stolen from the 900 Block of Southernly Road in Towson.