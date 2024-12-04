Police Blotter Nov. 25 to Dec. 2

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Nov. 25, 2024: A student reported an assault and a bias incident.

Nov. 26, 2024: A student reported the theft of their mountain bike.

Nov. 26, 2024: A contractor reported a theft at the Tiger Express Mart.

Nov. 27, 2024: A student reported being threatened by a non-affiliate they used to date.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Nov. 23, 2024: A person assaulted the victim at Block 1400 Dartmouth Avenue.

Nov. 25, 2024: A burglar broke into Block 1600 E. Joppa Road but no items were reported missing.

Nov. 26, 2024: A person assaulted the victim with a weapon at Block 6200 of Charles Street and was later apprehended.

Nov. 26, 2024: A person assaulted the victim at Block 7700 Hillendale Road and was later apprehended.

Nov. 28, 2024: A burglar broke into Block 800 Taylor Avenue and stole multiple items.

Nov. 30, 2024: A person attempted to assault the victim with a weapon at Block 7200 York Road.

Dec. 1, 2024: A burglar broke into Block 6000 Falls Road and stole multiple items.

This list is up to date as of 8:50 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2024.