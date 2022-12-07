Police blotter: Nov. 30 to Dec. 7

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

Towson University Police

Nov. 30, 2022: Baltimore County Police and TUPD are investigating a sexual assault that was reported at Residence Tower.

Dec. 2, 2022: A microphone from a classroom within the Liberal Arts Building was reported as missing. TUPD has suspended the case.

Dec. 3, 2022: A physical altercation between a university staff member and a non-affiliate occurred in the 8B parking lot.

Dec. 3, 2022: A laptop was stolen from the Residence Tower laundry room.

Baltimore County Police Precinct 6 – Towson

Dec. 1, 2022: A car was stolen from the 1200 block of Halstead Road in Parkville, police said. The vehicle was left running and unattended with the doors unlocked. A suspect then entered the vehicle and left in an unknown direction.

Dec. 3, 2022: A vehicle was reported stolen between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. at 8300 Loch Raven Boulevard in Towson.

Dec. 4, 2022: A suspect attempted to break into a residential location at 8200 Thornton Road in Towson between 10:00 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 5:00 a.m. Dec. 4, police said. The unknown suspect used an unidentified object to break the glass panel near the front door but was unable to gain access to the residence.

Dec. 4, 2022: An unknown suspect attempted to break into a residential location in the Unit block of Maryland Avenue in Towson at approximately 4:08 a.m., police said. The suspect opened the screen door and pulled the door knob out of place but did not gain entry.

Dec. 5, 2022: A vehicle was stolen in the 700 block of Galliton lane in Towson.

Dec: 5, 2022: A running vehicle was stolen from a residential parking lot in the Unit Block of Meteor Court in Parkville at approximately 11:30 a.m.