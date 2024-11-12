Police Blotter Nov. 5 to Nov. 11

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Nov. 2, 2024: A student was cited for possessing a counterfeit driver’s license.

Nov. 2, 2024: Six students were referred to student counsel for alcohol violations at Towson Run Apartments.

Nov. 3, 2024: A non-affiliate reported theft of their drivers license and electronic equipment.

Nov. 4, 2024: Campus security referred four students to Student Accountability for alcohol violations at Glen Complex Tower B.

Nov. 4, 2024: Campus security reported a rape that occurred in the Towsontown Garage.

Nov. 6, 2024: Two students reported a fondling incident committed by two non-affiliates.

Nov. 7, 2024: Campus security referred three students to Student Accountability for alcohol violations at the Residences at 10 West.

Nov. 8, 2024: Campus security referred two students to Student Accountability for alcohol violations at Glen Complex Tower C.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Nov. 5, 2024: Two people unsuccessfully robbed the victims at Taylor Avenue and Pleasant Plains Road.

Nov. 5, 2024: A known suspect committed first-degree assault with a weapon at Block 600 W. Chesapeake Avenue.

Nov. 6, 2024: A person reported that between Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 unknown suspects entered and stole from the unsecured Block 100 York Road.

Nov. 7, 2024: A burglar stole property from a unit Block at Treeway Court.